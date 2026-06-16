Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton praised President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza, noting that it is not only “a pathway to security for Israel,” but a pathway for “reconstruction for Gaza.”

In an interview with David Remnick, the editor-in-chief of The New Yorker, on Monday, Remnick spoke about how the Israeli polity didn’t seem to want a two-state solution, and added that on the “Palestinian polity” side, a “two-state solution is not anywhere near the offing there.” Remnick also stated that it “seems impossible” for a two-state solution to happen, and asked Clinton if he was wrong.

“I know that you’re for a two-state solution and see it as the only outcome that any kind of peace can exist for ….. but if I look at the Israeli polity, they don’t want a two-state solution, certainly not now,” Remnick said. “And, if you look at the Palestinian polity, which is it is a even more complicated set of geographies and population, two-state solution is not anywhere near the offing there. So, other than, you know, some constituents — now it’s diminishing, in the West and elsewhere, a two-state solution — which was fought for so hard, but began going out the window many years ago, seems impossible. Am I wrong?”

“You might be, but you might not be. Here’s why. I’m going to say something positive about Trump,” Clinton said. “Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza is actually a pathway to security for Israel, reconstruction for Gaza, and the possibility of self-determination, however defined, for the Palestinians. There are a lot of people who reject it because Trump did it, but it’s the only game in town. There’s nothing else.”

Clinton continued to add that she had previously “engaged in some kind of track to diplomacy” with the Israelis, along with Arab officials, political officials, and military intelligence, among others.

“It’s a very painful discussion because these are experienced people with lots of scars to show for their efforts over many years, not just on peace, but on security, particularly for Israel,” Clinton continued. “But, I really believe if we took this 20-point plan — which starts with the disarmament of Hamas, a huge, important step, yet to be accomplished. But, took all of the 20-points, so that it wasn’t just disarm Hamas, and you know, maybe do some reconstruction and build some resorts on the coast.”

Breitbart News reported in September 2025 that Trump released a 20-point peace plan for Gaza. Among the points in the plan was Gaza becoming a “deradicalized terror-free zone,” and Gaza being “redeveloped for the benefit of the people of Gaza.”

Another point noted that a “Trump economic development plan to rebuild and energize Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East.”