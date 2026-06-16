Nancy Pelosi Calls DACA Illegal Aliens ‘the Gold Standard of Immigrants’

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) says illegal aliens enrolled in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) are “the gold standard of immigrants” in the United States.

This week marked 14 years since Obama created DACA via executive action. The quasi-amnesty program has allowed hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to avoid deportation solely because they were smuggled into the U.S. as children.

During an interview this week, Pelosi praised DACA illegal aliens and touted that House Democrats have repeatedly sought to give them amnesty, including a pathway to American citizenship.

“Freedoms for these DREAMers to be in the U.S. and be the gold standard of immigrants coming to our country,” Pelosi said. “They’re all about freedom. It’s one thing here. Yes, it’s bringing from our Constitution in many ways and our value system.”

Just last year, a DACA illegal alien was extradited to the U.S. to face charges that he murdered 22-year-old Lesly Palacio at his residence in August 2020 before getting his father to help him move the woman’s body into the bed of a truck.

Palacio’s remains were found two weeks later in the Valley of Fire State Park.

Also, last year, a DACA illegal alien was sentenced to federal prison for leading a straw purchasing ring for the Mexican drug cartels.

As Breitbart News previously reported, standards for DACA were set so low that tens of thousands of illegal aliens with prior arrest records for crimes including murder, rape, kidnapping, and sex abuse were able to secure deferred deportation status and work permits to stay in the U.S.

Federal records published in November 2019 by President Donald Trump’s administration reveal the scale to which illegal aliens with prior arrests were able to apply for and be granted DACA.

As of October 2019, the federal government had granted DACA to nearly 68,000 illegal aliens with prior arrest records, while fewer than 30,000 illegal aliens with prior arrests were denied DACA or had their DACA status terminated as a result.

More than 25,000 illegal aliens were granted DACA despite having been arrested for drunk driving, along with roughly 3,300 previously arrested for assault, nearly 1,500 previously arrested for burglary, almost 600 previously arrested for hit-and-run, 259 previously arrested for sex abuse or child rape, more than 170 previously arrested for kidnapping, 62 previously arrested for rape, more than 30 previously arrested for animal cruelty, 15 previously arrested for murder, five previously arrested for manslaughter, and two previously arrested for having child pornography.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.