Nolte: SPLC Exec Funneled $1.2M in Donor Money to Neo-Nazi Lover, Report

The fascist, far-left smear outlet known as the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is facing even more legal problems with the news that a former executive at the hate outlet funneled $1.2 million in donor money to her neo-Nazi lover. Oh, and the two of them shared a bank account.

The New York Post reports that this executive is “Heidi Beirich, a 58-year-old fascism expert who was the Director of Intelligence at the Alabama-based anti-extremism nonprofit between 2012 and 2019.”

Her alleged boyfriend’s name is known only as “F-9” in the indictment, which accuses her of dropping $140,000 in donor money into their joint bank accounts between 2015 and 2021.

“This amounted to approximately 66 percent of all money ever deposited into their joint bank accounts. [Beirich] then used donors’ money to pay the couple’s personal living expenses,” the indictment claims. Overall, Mr. F-9 received $1.2 million over 20 years, supposedly as an informant.

That adds up to the SPLC paying this guy $60,000 a year to be a neo-Nazi.

Democrat poster boy Graham Platner must feel like a fool doing it for free.

The overall allegation against the SPLC makes perfect sense. It propped up and perpetuated a number of hate groups for the same reason left-wing NGOs prop up and perpetuate homelessness: the more there is, the more money they make. NGOs are sometimes paid per homeless person, which is an obvious incentive to create more homeless people. The SPLC receives more donations when there are more hate groups, especially active ones, so the hate outlet now stands accused (credibly) of using millions in donor funds to ensure white supremacist groups remained in business and active.

This includes, per the indictment, funding a Ku Klux Klan Imperial Wizard who helped organize the infamous 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

In other words, instead of fighting hate, the SPLC created and subsidized hate so it could raise more money to fight hate.

If true (and I believe it is), the SPLC is no different than an exterminator who releases roaches and mice into your house.

Again, if these allegations are true (and I believe they are), the SPLC is not an anti-hate group; it is a pro-hate group that is not only funding and sustaining the worst kind of hate groups to raise even more money, it is also funding and sustaining these hate groups so it can manufacture hate against Republicans, President Trump, and his everyday supporters.

The only defense the SPLC might have is that its donors already knew this. I certainly knew what the SPLC was doing — perpetuating hate not to extinguish it, but to use it as a bludgeon against everyone on the political right.

How could the donors not know this? Wasn’t it obvious? It was sure obvious to us Normal People.