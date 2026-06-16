Poll: Majority Say Democrats Have No Plan to Curb Crime in Cities

A majority say Democrats do not have a plan to curb crime in cities, a Harvard-Harris survey reveals.

The survey asked respondents, “Do Democrats have a plan to curb crime in American cities or not?”

Overall, 55 percent said they “do not have a plan,” compared to 45 percent who said they do have a plan. Predictably, most Democrats, 75 percent believe their own party has a plan to curb crime in U.S. cities, but most Republicans and independents – 77 percent and 63 percent, respectively – do not believe they have a plan.

On the flip side, most, 55 percent, believe Republicans do, in fact, have a pan to curb crime in U.S. cities. A slight majority of independents, 52 percent agree, although 65 percent of Democrats say Republicans do not have a plan.

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This coincides with the fact that President Trump sees one of his highest approval ratings on the issue of fighting crime with 48 percent approval. Additionally, 15 percent consider crime and drugs one of the top issues facing the country today, although seven percent said it is the most important issue to them, personally.

Contrary to establishment media belief, most, 56 percent of respondents overall, said they support the idea of “using the National Guard and active-duty military to police American cities and stop crime and disorder.” That idea sees majority support from Republicans and independents – 79 percent and 53 percent – but only 33 percent support from Democrats.

The survey was taken May 29-31, 2026, among 1,725 registered voters. It has a +/- 2.4 percent margin of error. It comes as President Trump continues to make tackling crime a priority in his administration – a sharp contrast from the Biden administration.

In D.C., specifically, Trump established the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force, cracking down on crime last year. As a result, the city experienced a massive drop in murders in January 2026 compared to January 2025.

As Breitbart News detailed:

According to a Friday report from the Washington Post, there was one documented murder in the nation’s capital between January 1 and January 27. “D.C. hadn’t started a year with more than 10 days without a slaying in three decades. By this time last year, there had been nine homicides in the city,” the Post’s Emma Uber and Peter Hermann noted. There was an over 80 percent decline in murders in January compared to January 2025, according to Clay Travis. Official D.C. crime statistics show that there were three recorded homicides to start the new year through Monday, February 2, 2026, a 73 percent drop from the 11 at that point in 2025.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum pointed out to Breitbart News Daily that the Trump administration’s restorations of fountains, monuments, and parks in D.C. show squalor has been a choice.

“In a city where — across the whole city — all these pocket parks, circle parks, triangle parks, city parks are all run by the National Park Service. So, President Trump just said we don’t have to accept squalor and homelessness. We don’t have to accept rundown graffiti-laden sites, and so under President Trump’s leadership, you know, we’ve removed 152 homeless camps,” he revealed.

“It is a choice. Leadership is a choice. Living in beauty is a choice, as opposed to living in squalor. We don’t have to accept this as Americans of this greatest country in the world, which it is, with all the abundance and all the freedoms we have, so many things for which to be grateful,” Burgum added.

FBI chief Kash Patel revealed in May that the bureau’s preliminary crime data showed the U.S. experienced the “single largest decreases in violent crime and murder since 1937” last year.