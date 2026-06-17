An illegal alien who is accused of killing four young Americans in a drunk driving crash in Canadian County, Oklahoma, is one of hundreds of thousands of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients.

In May, 26-year-old illegal alien Michael Rosario-Cruz was arrested by the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office and charged with second-degree murder, drunk driving causing bodily injury, possessing a firearm with an altered ID during the commission of a felony, carrying firearms while under the influence, transporting an open container, and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, on May 22, 20-year-old Kiercy Hickson, 19-year-old Quincy Jones, 18-year-old Haleigh Salazar, and 18-year-old Brad Palmer were in a vehicle together driving eastbound on Interstate 40 when Rosario-Cruz, driving the wrong way, hit them head-on.

Hickson, Jones, Salazar, and Palmer died at the scene of the crash while Rosario-Cruz was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

Rosario-Cruz, who has remained in jail since the deadly crash, has been placed on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer. Reports indicate that he received DACA status in 2015 under the Obama administration, shielding him from deportation.

This week marks 14 years since former President Obama created DACA through executive action, allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens to be shielded from deportation solely because they were smuggled into the U.S. as children.

Federal records published in November 2019 by President Donald Trump’s administration reveal the scale to which illegal aliens with prior arrests were able to apply for and be granted DACA.

As of October 2019, the federal government had granted DACA to nearly 68,000 illegal aliens with prior arrest records, while fewer than 30,000 illegal aliens with prior arrests were denied DACA or had their DACA status terminated as a result.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.