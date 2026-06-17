Bitter Hope Walz Hates on Vice President JD Vance: He’s a ‘Pick Me Loser’ Who Should Talk with Her Dad

Hope Walz, the bitter daughter of failed vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, is visibly irritated by Vice President JD Vance and his role in President Donald Trump’s successful administration, deeming him a “pick me loser” who should “talk about things” with her father, who is embroiled in the Somali fraud scandal.

“JD Vance is a pick me loser who has had to resort to making shit up in order to cover the fact that this administration is doing everything that they said they wouldn’t during the campaign,” Walz began in her angry TikTok, offering no specific examples of her claims. In actuality, Trump administration is doing many of the key things that it said it would do, enraging leftists. This includes rounding up and deporting illegal immigrant criminals, taking a stand against leftist indoctrination and chemical and surgical mutilation of children, putting America First on trade, and more.

Walz, however, continued, asserting that Vance “paid his way onto a national ticket.” She conveniently made no mention of the fact that her own party tossed former President Biden to the wayside — despite winning his primary — to elevate failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris and by association, her father, Tim Walz.

Her critiques continued: “There is not one ounce of charisma in that man, not one, and he will never be president, and he knows that, and he is trying to play this like cool guy manosphere thing, but he’s not that person, and he’ll never be.”

Walz then hilariously challenged Vance to run a half marathon with her father and herself and dared him to speak to her father about things — overlooking that Vance and Walz have previously debated.

“I am running a half marathon with my dad, not this weekend, but the nest next. JD, maybe you should come run it with us, and you and my dad can talk about things, because you seem to be totally okay getting on national television and just making shit up,” she said before. “Why do you come talk about it and run with us? Oh, wait, I’ve seen you run.”

This is hardly the first time Walz has taken to social media to air her many grievances. Last August, she criticized President Trump’s move to make D.C. a safer place as “bitch baby, wussy, scaredy cat behavior,” despite the long list of examples of complaints and instances of violent crime taking place in the nation’s capital for several years.

She has also referred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as a “horrible Gestapo” that “cannot be funded.” The “anxious” Democrat also called for gun control after the last assassination attempt on Trump.

Ironically for Walz, Vance has played a central role in untangling the Somali fraud scandal in her father’s state of Minnesota. He told Breitbart News in January that Walz should resign, “because it’s very clear either that he knew about the fraud in Minneapolis, he knew about welfare fraud, or at the very least, he looked the other way.”