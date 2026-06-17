President Trump to Breitbart: Democrats Performing Poorly in Generic Polls Because They’re Running ‘Lunatics’

Democrats are performing poorly in generic polls because people see they are running “lunatics” on the ballot, President Donald Trump said during a press conference at the G7 in France on Wednesday.

Breitbart News’s White House correspondent Nick Gilbertson asked President Trump about the latest Economist/YouGov poll showing Democrats losing a five-point edge on the generic congressional ballot.

“They just have now just a two-point lead since February,” Gilbertson noted. “Do you think that they’re losing momentum?”

“Generics are very important. I don’t know how accurate, because I see a lot of bad polls. Polls are very dishonest, just like a lot of reporters, like these people over here are very dishonest – CNN, ABC, it’s a whole group of them over there,” Trump said, noting that networks are also dishonest.

“They have to straighten themselves out, or they’re not going to be very successful, because people don’t believe them anymore,” Trump said before going back to the data everyone is gleaning from these polls. He believes Republicans are beginning to perform better because the left is putting “lunatics” on the ballot.

“But no, the generics are very interesting, because the Republicans are coming up strong, even before this. You know why? They’re seeing all these lunatics, like the guy in Maine with the swastika,” Trump said, referring to Maine Democrat Senate nominee Graham Platner.

“You know, for ten years, they’ve been calling me a Nazi, and now they have a Nazi running,” Trump said, pointing to the irony of the situation. “He’s got a tattoo on him. I’ve been denying it for 10 years. I know it’s not so, but they’ve been going – I don’t think they could call it to me anymore.”

Notably, an alleged former girlfriend of Platner’s claimed that he cheated on his fiancée with her. She also alleges he defended his Nazi tattoo, saying that he would keep it as a “reminder that the United States was the evil, bad guy overseas.”

Indeed, the latest Economist/YouGov survey shows Democrats decreasing to a two-point lead over Republicans among registered voters on a generic congressional ballot.

The press conference can be viewed here.