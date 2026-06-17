President Trump: Declaration on Illegal Immigration Signed at G7

A declaration on illegal immigration has been signed at the G7, President Donald Trump announced during a press conference on Wednesday.

Speaking from the G7 in France, Trump said leaders have found a “great deal of unity.”

“And we signed a declaration on illegal immigration — the first time ever for a G7 statement,” Trump said, describing the statement as “beautiful.”

WATCH:

Trump said they signed additional agreements to step up and coordinate putting a stop to drug trafficking as well.

“[It] comes through Mexico, comes through the southern border, the little that comes through, they find a way. They put it — they’re genius. If they would use that genius for good, they’d be very rich people. They have it in engines. They have it in hubcaps. They have it in areas you wouldn’t even believe. They have it in the structures of cars, most incredible thing,” Trump said continuing:

But we’ve done a great job on it. We have drugs coming through the border, down 61 percent. Drugs coming through water, the sea, ocean, sea, gulf, down 97.2 percent. That’s the ones that get hit, just like we hit the Iranian mine sweepers and mine droppers, they call them… We hit them just like we hit the drug dealers, but drugs are down by water 97 percent and over 60 percent, they’re down, and now we’re going to go and focus on the land. They come through Mexico. Mexico has lost control of their country. The cartels run Mexico, and it’s sad. And the president is a very good woman, but she’s a very scared woman.

“The drug cartels are totally running Mexico. It’s not even close,” he added.