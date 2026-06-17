Rand Paul Welcomes Iran Deal: ‘This War Must End’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) welcomed the Iran deal that President Donald Trump signed on Wednesday, calling for the war’s end.

The senator shared his thoughts on the deal in an X post on Wednesday.

“I’ve spent my career warning against regime change wars, nation-building, and endless military entanglements. The same voices now attacking Trump’s Iran deal are the architects of every failed intervention of my lifetime. This war must end. I stand with President Trump on peace,” he wrote.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, the memorandum that President Trump personally signed “lays out a broad plan to end the conflict and hash out a comprehensive deal within 60 days,” with the U.S. and Iran agreeing to immediately halt military operations while promising to withhold future attacks:

The deal also calls for winding down the U.S. naval blockade, reopening the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to regular commercial shipping, and setting up a watchdog group to make sure both sides stick to the rules. On top of that, the document says the U.S. will team up with regional partners to put together a massive $300 billion reconstruction and economic development package for Iran. Over time, the goal is to fully lift U.S., UN, and international sanctions. In the meantime, the agreement calls for waivers to clear the way for Iranian oil exports and banking transactions, alongside the release of frozen Iranian assets. In exchange, Iran agreed that it will not pursue nuclear weapons and agreed to negotiate the future disposition of its enriched uranium stockpiles under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Other lawmakers, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), welcomed the deal.

“It is my opinion that signing the MOU will be beneficial to the United States, in as much as the Strait of Hormuz will begin to open, and the hostilities with Iran will stop,” said Graham. “Whether or not the United States can reach an acceptable, verifiable deal with Iran regarding its nuclear program and other issues is yet to be determined, but I see little downside to trying.”