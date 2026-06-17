Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks at G7 Summit

President Donald Trump holds a press conference before departing the G7 summit in France on Wednesday, June 17.
Trump will speak with reporters after holding multiple meetings with world leaders in bilateral and group settings over the past three days.
The president has discussed the peace deal brokered with Iran throughout the trip, telling Breitbart News that he expects Iran to enjoy new economic opportunities if it cooperates with America.
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