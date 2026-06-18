Judge Orders ICE to Release Immigrant Convicted of Hurling Molotov Cocktail at Israeli Forces

A federal judge has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release a Palestinian green card-holder, convicted decades ago of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the homes of Israeli Armed Forces, whom officials accused of lying on his immigration paperwork to cover up his criminal past.

On Thursday, Judge James Hanlon, appointed by President Donald Trump to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana, ordered ICE to release from its custody Salah Salem Sarsour, a Palestinian activist from Jordan, who has lived in the U.S. for 33 years.

Hanlon, in his order, writes that Sarsour’s speech is protected by the First Amendment and that his prior criminal convictions in Israel have been known to U.S. federal officials for decades, with no prior action taken to arrest and deport him.

In 1989, Sarsour was convicted of throwing a Molotov cocktail and stones at the homes of Israeli Armed Forces. Then, in 1995, Sarsour was convicted of attempting to hold weapons and ammunition.

“The United States government has been aware of these charges against Mr. Sarsour for 25 years, having considered them in 2000, 2008, 2010, and 2019 in evaluating Mr. Sarsour’s eligibility for naturalization,” Hanlon writes.

Sarsour first arrived in the U.S. in 1993 on an immigrant visa, then adjusted status to a conditional lawful resident. In 1998, Sarsour adjusted status to a lawful permanent resident on a green card. In 2002, the Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) approved Sarsour’s naturalization application, though he never naturalized.

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) celebrated Sarsour’s release from ICE custody.

“Today’s court order is a welcome and long-overdue step toward justice for Salah Sarsour, a respected Muslim community leader whose detention has caused immense pain to his family and community,” CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said.

“No one should be punished for their faith, advocacy, or identity. We urge ICE to immediately comply with the judge’s order, reunite Mr. Sarsour with his loved ones, and end the disturbing pattern of targeting Muslim, Palestinian, and other community members for detention and intimidation,” Awad said. “This case is a reminder that due process, human dignity, and constitutional rights must never be optional.”

The case is Sarsour v. Swearingen et al, No. 2:26-cv-00224 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.