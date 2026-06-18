Marlow: Illegal Alien Suspect in UFC Terror Plot Is One of ‘Obama’s Precious Dreamers’

Thursday on Real America’s Voice’s The Charlie Kirk Show, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said a Mexican national accused of plotting a terrorist attack at a UFC event was one of former President Barack Obama’s “precious Dreamers.”

Marlow said that a Mexican national accused of plotting a terrorist attack at a UFC event exposes failures in U.S. immigration enforcement and highlights what he described as the consequences of policies protecting so-called “Dreamers.”

“This guy, overstaying visas because we don’t police our visas — a Mexican national. We first thought — and I know you guys had a great show title on this — that this was a Luigi plot, that this was Luigi Mangione, someone who was just going to blow up the billionaires,” Marlow said. “Which, of course, should be frowned upon at a minimum. But also now Luigi — and I’m sure you guys caught this — his team is arguing that he’s psychotic, that he now has a psychiatric defense in his murder trial, even while people on the fringe left of our country still treat him as a hero.”

Reports now reveal that Mangione’s defense team retreated from the idea of pursuing a psychiatric defense as of Thursday night.

Marlow added that the case highlights what he sees as the consequences of lax immigration policies, arguing that birth tourism, chain migration, and protections for so-called Dreamers have contributed to broader problems facing the country.

“We’re learning more details in the birth tourism, where people are coming in — they’re not even coming in, they’re sending surrogates. They’re basically doing surrogacy, so a baby is born in America but is actually going to grow up in China, and then has the freedom to come back and bring their families through chain migration. That’s all law in our country,” Marlow explained. “And the fact that this is tied to Obama, this particular terror plot, to Obama’s Dreamers — one of Obama’s precious Dreamers — the day his library opens up, it’s such a poetic moment.”

Marlow’s comments came after reports from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that alleged ringleader Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, a Mexican national, had overstayed a visa and later received protection in 2014 under the Obama administration’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.