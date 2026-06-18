Nolte: 37-Year-Old James ‘God Is Nonbinary’ Talarico Shares His Only Checking Account with Mommy

James Talarico is 37 years old, and his failure to launch into manhood includes sharing his only checking account with his mother.

“Talarico’s personal financial disclosure lists a single Wells Fargo checking account with a balance between $15,000 and $50,000,” reports the Washington Free Beacon. “Though Talarico is unmarried, the disclosure indicates that the account is owned jointly. A ‘filer comment’ provides clarity: ‘The account is jointly held by the filer and the filer’s mother.’”

There are no other checking accounts listed on Talarico’s disclosure forms.

There is this, though…

In 2021, when Talarico was 32 year old, “he reported an in-kind campaign contribution of $1,437.84 from his parents for ‘moving expenses.’”

What?

We’ve all faced financial problems. Parents are there to help. But does this mean he didn’t pay them back? How does a grown-ass man borrow money from his parents and not pay it back? That’s nuts.

Why does a grown-ass man share a checking account with his mommy?

This guy wants to be a U.S. Senator. He wants to set policies for the rest of us. And yet, he’s so sheltered and pampered, his mommy handles the checking account and his parents pay his moving expenses.

Granted, he might be an aggressive, meat-eating heterosexual, but Talarico is still creepy and this Mommy Thing at age 37 makes him sound even creepier.

Maybe as a minor, I shared a bank account with a parent. But being a Normal Person, the moment I turned 18, I was happily on my own in all respects and eager to be independent of all things parental. Only once, as an adult, have I borrowed money from my parents, and while it took me a year to pay them back, every penny was paid back.

I wonder if Mom has met Talarico’s “““““girlfriend””””?

I’m just asking questions.

Talarico also lists his parents’ home address as his place of business:

There are other signs in addition to the shared checking account that Talarico has received financial help from his parents while serving as a state lawmaker. Talarico describes himself as a self-employed “Education Consultant” in his 2024 and 2025 state-level financial disclosures and lists his parents’ home address as his place of business. It’s unclear why Talarico used that address, as he purchased a three-bedroom home in Austin for more than $400,000 in 2022, real estate records show. Talarico’s campaign did not say whether his parents helped him buy the home.

There is just no way a guy this sheltered and dependent is prepared to represent a state like Texas that prides itself on rugged independence. Talarico has only ever been a part-time legislator, a sixth-grade teacher for two years, and some sort of manager at a non-profit. This means he knows nothing about life in the real world. He went from college to government to non-profit. At 37, I’d been working in the private sector for over 20 years, lived in four states, been married for 14 years, and paid off the mortgage on my house. That makes me fairly average and normal, not special.

Don’t we want Normal People representing us? This guy isn’t even an adult yet.