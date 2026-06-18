Some within the Democrat Party are reportedly worried investigations into California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) may hurt his possible run for the presidency in 2028.

The concerns center on the fact that Newsom’s image could become marred even before he chooses to enter the race, allowing Republicans to use allegations and news of the investigations against him, the Hill reported Thursday.

“There’s not one candidate who wants to enter what will inevitably be a brutal primary campaign cycle with that chain around their necks,” a Democrat strategist told the outlet.

Newsom claimed Monday that President Donald Trump told the Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate him and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Breitbart News reported.

But the article noted, “Despite Newsom’s claims, award-winning journalist Adam Housley said the investigation began during former President Joe Biden’s administration.”

The California governor has also accused Trump of “coming after” him for considering running for the White House and additionally claimed Trump was targeting his wife, whom he described as a “public servant.”

Click here and here to read more articles about the couple and the controversies surrounding them involving taxpayer dollars.

The news about the leftist governor comes as Democrats have faced “persistent internal discord, unresolved strategic debates, and voter skepticism that threaten to complicate their path toward unity and success in the 2028 presidential election,” Breitbart News’s Jasmyn Jordan reported in January:

As Democrats begin 2026 with renewed optimism about flipping the House, the underlying fractures within the party have not healed. A Hill report published this week highlights how, even amid growing discontent with Donald Trump’s second term, Democrats continue to struggle with deep divisions, conflicting ideological strategies, and questions about leadership — raising serious concerns about their ability to coalesce ahead of the next presidential cycle. … Meanwhile, Republicans continue to leverage gains in economic messaging and cultural issues. Trump’s policies in states like Pennsylvania — advancing job growth, investment, and executive orders on topics like women’s sports — have contributed to improving approval numbers. A December Harvard‑Harris survey shows Trump leading former President Joe Biden on several key issues — 51 percent approve of his handling of crime, 49 percent approve on immigration, and 48 percent approve on reducing the cost of government.

Meanwhile, a recent poll showed Vice President JD Vance (R) and former Vice President Kamala Harris (D) dominating within their parties among potential 2028 candidates.

President Donald Trump commented this week on why he thinks Democrats are performing poorly in generic polls, Breitbart News reported. “… the generics are very interesting, because the Republicans are coming up strong, even before this. You know why? They’re seeing all these lunatics, like the guy in Maine with the swastika,” he stated, referring to Maine Democrat Senate nominee Graham Platner.