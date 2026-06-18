President Donald Trump’s peace plan is already “bearing real fruits for the American people,” Vice President JD Vance said during a press conference on Thursday.

Vance announced at the press conference that 12.5 million barrels of oil went to the Strait of Hormuz last night, noting that it is a “high” since the beginning of the conflict.

“Oil prices are down nearly at their level from the pre-war conflict. Gas prices dropped below $4 a gallon today, for the first time since the conflict, and importantly, they’re gonna keep falling further, given how low oil prices are,” Vance announced.

WATCH — JD Vance Holds White House Press Briefing:

“On the military side the Iranians, for the second night in a row, did not shoot at any ships in the Strait of Hormuz. So far, they are honoring their end of the commitment,” he said, noting that the U.S. is holding up its end as well, ending the blockade.

Vance also laid out some realities of the deal, which will remain whether Iranians comply with the rest of it or not.

“Number one, their nuclear program has been completely destroyed — their capacity for enrichment, the facilities at which they were using to develop enrichment and develop a potential nuclear weapon. Those facilities are still destroyed. Their conventional military is still destroyed. Their capacity to threaten their neighbors is still largely gone,” he said, explaining that they will now see if Iran is willing to comply with the next step of President Trump’s peace plan.

WATCH — President Trump: Oil Prices May Get Even Lower Than They Were Before Iran War:

Vance said there is also misrepresentation by the establishment media that Iran gets benefits from the United States, which is not true.

“You will hear things about $300 billion or $24 million or this or that number of money or amount of money, and the simple fact is that the only way the Iranians get any of those resources — not a single penny, by the way, from the United States of America, under any circumstances — but the only way that they would ever get any benefit of the bargain is if they comply fully and change their behavior, and so you really have a win-win situation for the United States of America,” Vance said.

“If the Iranians don’t change their behavior, their military and their nuclear program is still destroyed. If they do change their behavior, then they are going to have a transformative relationship with the Middle East, and the Middle East will have a transformative relationship with the people of Iran,” he said, deeming that a “win for the American people and for the President of the United States, regardless of which option the Iranians ultimately choose.”