Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard used her last day in office to release a trove of evidence that Dr. Anthony Fauci – former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) – lied to Congress and directed U.S. funding for gain-of-function research linked to Big Pharma’s pursuit of “universal vaccines,” all while influencing and manipulating the intelligence community to cover up his role in the coronavirus pandemic.

Gabbard, who is leaving her post to help her husband as he battles an “extremely rare” form of cancer, released a trove of documents on her last day in office showcasing what many have said for years: Fauci lied to cover up his own alleged wrongdoing.

The Trump administration is blowing the lid off the coverup completely, showcasing Fauci’s role in providing millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology – where that specific coronavirus is suspected to originate.

Gabbard said:

Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never before seen communications and documents that expose exactly how Fauci worked with politicized career leadership in the intelligence community to suppress the truth about his actions, the virus’s lab leak origins, and his role in directing U.S. funding for this dangerous research that caused immeasurable harm and countless lost lives.

Gabbard alleged that those documents clearly “expose Fauci’s direct role in influencing and manipulating IC assessments on COVID-19, and how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024 when, under oath, he denied knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research.”

Gabbard also revealed they have testimony from intelligence community whistleblowers “who reported retaliation for challenging the intelligence community’s manipulation of intelligence on the virus’s origins.”

Ultimately, Gabbard said Fauci was able to use his “close relationships” with the intelligence community to “shield him from scrutiny.” During that time, Fauci funded gain-of-function coronavirus research “linked to big pharma and their pursuit of universal vaccines worth trillions of dollars,” Gabbard explained.

She also said Fauci pressed the intelligence community to push the “natural” animal origin narrative of the virus to cover for himself, and he became “the nation’s pandemic pundit” where he was able to freely push his alleged lies and censorship of critics.

Gabbard said the documents show Fauci pushed a “fraudulent” paper and “blatantly lied to Congress during his 2024 testimony to the House Select Subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic, denying that he ever spoke to any intelligence agency about COVID.”

“The correspondence I’m releasing today directly contradicts his sworn testimony,” she said, “and we received statements from multiple whistleblowers revealing that the intelligence analysts who dared to challenge Dr. Fauci’s COVID origin conclusions faced threats of retaliation, marginalization, and many suffered career setbacks.”

“The COVID pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and countless people around the world. Now, after years of lies and censorship and cover-ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability,” Gabbard continued.

“The tactics that were used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook,” she said, declaring that it is now time for the American people to have the truth. “Politicized, self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected president by restricting his access to the vital facts he needed to keep the country safe.”

WATCH:

The documents can be found here.