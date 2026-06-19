Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Black voters have not fully united behind Texas Democrat Senate nominee James Talarico and revealed she will not attend next week’s Texas Democrat Party convention.

Texas Democrats will gather in Corpus Christi next week in an effort to project unity and build momentum behind Talarico’s challenge to Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. But one of the party’s most prominent figures plans to stay away. Crockett, who lost the Democrat Senate primary to Talarico in March, told the Dallas Morning News she will skip the convention and instead focus on supporting down-ballot candidates nationwide.

The Dallas congresswoman also questioned whether Democrats — particularly Black voters — have rallied behind Talarico and the rest of the statewide ticket.

“I’ve not heard a bunch of kumbaya,” Crockett said. “People don’t seem to be convinced at this point, but there’s a lot of time between now and November.”

When asked whether she would actively support Talarico’s campaign, Crockett offered no commitment.

“I have no idea. I am more focused on down-ballot races in general,” she said.

The congresswoman also dismissed claims that she declined an invitation to the convention, saying Talarico left what she viewed as an “afterthought invite” earlier this month.

“I had a missed call that I’ve not returned, nor have I listened to the message from Talarico,” Crockett told the newspaper. “It seemed like an afterthought invite.”

Talarico’s campaign said he called Crockett personally and left a message inviting her to deliver the convention’s keynote address. Talarico has spent the months since his primary victory urging Democrats to unite behind the party’s ticket. He has campaigned alongside Black candidates and secured endorsements from organizations that helped mobilize Black voters during the primary.

Still, Crockett’s absence deprives Democrats of a high-profile display of party unity as they prepare for a difficult general election campaign against Paxton. Crockett also raised concerns about Democrats’ fundraising prospects, arguing that national donors may prefer investing in less expensive races outside Texas.

“If for some reason there’s a surge, I don’t think it’s going to be because of anyone on this ticket,” Crockett said. “It’ll be because of the overall environment, and that may be enough.”

Texas Democrat Party Chairman Kendall Scudder rejected suggestions of party disunity and insisted Democrats remain energized heading into November.

“There’s great energy for Democrats all across the state,” Scudder said. “We see lots of opportunity.”

Crockett publicly accepted defeat after the March primary and urged Democrats to unite behind the party’s nominees. Her concession came after Talarico pulled off an upset victory despite multiple pre-election surveys showing the Dallas congresswoman with a comfortable lead in the race for the Democrat Senate nomination.