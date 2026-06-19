Poll: Majority of Democrats Say There Should Be ‘No Restrictions on Abortion’

Just over half of Democrats believe there should be “no restrictions on abortion,” a weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “When do you think abortion should be legal?”

While there is major variation among all respondents, just over half of Democrats believe the murder of unborn children should “always be legal.”

Fifty-one percent of Democrats said “there should be no restrictions on abortion.” In other words, these Democrats are in favor of abortion from early on in the pregnancy up until birth, apparently with no restrictions.

Another 34 percent of Democrats said “abortion should be legal, but with some restrictions (such as for minors or late-term abortions),” and 13 percent said it should “only be legal in special circumstances, such as when the life of the mother is in danger.” Only one percent of Democrats said abortion should be illegal and “never be allowed.”

This should come as no surprise, as Democrat politicians have proudly stood for the murder of unborn children – children who can feel pain and hear their mother’s voice.

In 2020, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), then a presidential candidate, openly admitted that she opposed banning abortion after 20 weeks. At 20 weeks, a baby is roughly the size of a sweet potato and is capable of sucking his or her thumb. Notably, with modern-day medical intervention, babies can survive outside the womb as early as 22 weeks, with chances of survival increasing significantly each week thereafter.

Months before the presidential election in 2024, failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris dodged a question on whether or not she supported murdering children in the last few months of pregnancy.

“You should ask: Will she allow abortion in the eighth month, ninth month, seventh month,” Trump said during a debate with Harris.

“Come on,” Harris said, shaking her head.

“Ok, would you do that?” Trump asked. “Why don’t you ask her that question?”

“Why don’t you answer the question: would you veto a national abortion ban?” Harris responded, failing to address Trump’s question.

Harris’s running mate at the time, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, signed legislation in 2023 allowing abortions in the ninth month of pregnancy, despite denying that fact.

Per the survey, 54 percent of 2024 Harris voters believe there should be no restrictions on abortion, whereas 52 percent of Trump voters believe abortion should only be allowed under special circumstances.

Across the board, among all respondents, 31 percent believe abortion should always be legal with no restrictions, while another 31 percent believe it should only be legal in “special circumstances.” Another 30 percent believe it should be legal with “some restrictions,” and nine percent believe it should “never be allowed.”

A plurality across the board, 47 percent, also said the Democrat Party’s position as a whole is that “there should be no restrictions on abortion.”

The survey was taken June 13 – 15, 2026, among 1,549 U.S. citizens. It has a +/- 3.5 percent margin of error.