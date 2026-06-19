Report: Special Envoy Steve Witkoff Heads to Switzerland for Potential Iran Nuclear Talks

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is reportedly on his way to Switzerland as the U.S. gears up for potential nuclear talks with Iran.

In a post on X, Barak Ravid, the global affairs correspondent for Axios and a CNN analyst, said that Witkoff is en route to Switzerland. President Donald Trump’s other envoy, Jared Kushner, has already arrived in Switzerland.

Ravid added that the meetings were supposed to start on Friday, but officials pushed the pause button because of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. There has been no word as of yet on when they will actually sit down.

Ravid also reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to travel to Switzerland on Saturday. His source told him that the plans remain subject to change. A source from one of the countries mediating between Washington and Tehran said Araghchi told several foreign counterparts on Friday that securing a ceasefire in Lebanon is a key priority for Iran and could determine the fate of ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations.

A separate source from another mediating country told Ravid that Iranian officials want to see the ceasefire firmly in place before heading to Switzerland for talks.

It was previously reported that Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, authorized a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Iran and the United States despite his reservations after senior Iranian officials assured him the agreement would protect Tehran’s interests.

However, Israel signaled that it intends to maintain and potentially expand its military presence in southern Lebanon. On Thursday, the Israeli military released a map showing an enlarged zone of control several kilometers deeper into Lebanese territory than previously disclosed, including areas near the Hezbollah stronghold of Nabatieh north of the Litani River.

Despite growing international pressure, Israel is refusing to pull its troops out of Lebanon following its March invasion, an offensive launched in response to Hezbollah rocket fire. The conflict has already taken a massive toll, killing thousands, flattening villages, and forcing waves of civilians from their homes.

Meanwhile, President Trump made another push for Middle East peace on Thursday, calling on everyone involved to back current negotiations and lock in a full ceasefire between Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon. Trump also pointed to dropping oil prices and a rallying stock market as proof that investors are betting on diplomacy to cool down the region.

“The United States is committed to PEACE, and we encourage everyone in the Middle East Region to maintain their commitment to allowing our negotiations to beautifully unfold,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “We expect a complete Ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Israel.”