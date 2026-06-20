President Trump: Vandals Tried to ‘Destroy and Demean’ Work on D.C. Reflecting Pool

Vandals have targeted the newly renovated reflecting pool in Washington, DC, and police are investigating, President Donald Trump said Friday.

“We’ve cleaned, renovated, and beautified over 45 Monuments and Memorials, 28 Statues, and 22 Fountains in Washington, DC. Things are really looking good in our Nation’s Capital, and add to that the fact that when I became President, Crime was rampant, and now, Washington, DC is one of the Safest Cities anywhere in the United States,” he wrote in a post on his Truth Social.

“However, we’ve had some real problems with Vandalism at the beautiful Reflecting Pool, which sits between The Washington Monument and The Lincoln Memorial,” Trump continued:

Just like three days ago, they destroyed the grass outside of the Pool, they’ve also done everything possible to hurt the inside surface that was just installed. No different than the chemicals that were used on the National Mall, they used something similar in the Reflecting Pool to try to destroy and demean our beautiful work. Lightweight ABC Reporter, Jonathan Karl, was seen sticking his hand into the Pool, and trying to rip the rubber off of the surface. The algae is 75 percent gone, and the condition will soon be completely remedied, and the area that was vandalized, fortunately, is just a small area of damage, and will be fixed early next week. It’s a shame that the Radical Left Lunatics, most likely Dumocats, who have spent their lives trying to ruin our Country, are free to do so. Law Enforcement is actively investigating this situation, and will hopefully have it resolved soon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

In a video posted Friday afternoon, reporter Emily Miller said a man allegedly jumped into the reflecting pool and ripped out a large piece of the sealant, but authorities arrested him.

Her video showed law enforcement officers at the scene and what appeared to be the torn blue sealant. She added that National Park Service (NPS) workers witnessed the incident and were there to vacuum dead algae:

In another clip, Miller alleged a man had grabbed a hose from an NPS employee at the scene and was arrested. It was unclear if the man, wearing a cycling outfit, was the one who allegedly tore up the piece of sealant:

News about the reflecting pool came after the numbers “86 47” were found carved into the grass on the National Mall prior to the UFC event at the White House, Breitbart News reported.

“The number ’86’ is commonly used as slang for removing or getting rid of something, while ’47’ refers to Trump as the 47th president of the United States,” the outlet noted.

It is important to highlight that President Trump has survived three assassination attempts in the past few years.

When it came to the beautification projects the president launched in the nation’s capital prior to America’s 250th anniversary, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the reflecting pool had been leaking 45,000 gallons of water per day and former President Barack Obama’s administration had spent $38 million trying to fix it.

“We had to have water continuously running into it, just to keep even. All of that’s going to be taken care of, because we’ve got the master builder. We’ve got President Trump. You know, he’s the only guy that’s ever occupied that office that’s done the level of complex construction projects. And he loves construction workers. He loves construction, and he knows exactly what he’s talking about on these projects,” he stated.