Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel highlighted how the agency had conducted “FOUR different Foreign Transfers” relating to fraud cases within roughly 24 hours, during an internal weekly update to the agency.

In his weekly update, Patel shared that the FBI’s “latest Most Wanted Fraudster,” known as Herbert Leon Kimbel, who had “allegedly orchestrated a $1.2 billion dollar healthcare fraud scheme” was apprehended in the Philippines during one of the Foreign Transfers of Custody (FTOC) cases.

Another person in one of the FTOC cases “was a fugitive from Turkey” who was “facing charges tied to a $3.7 billion dollar Medicare fraud scheme.”

“After launching an ambitious campaign to catch the worst fraudsters robbing American taxpayers, we captured our SECOND Most Wanted Fraudster in just over two weeks,” Patel said. “In fact — this case was part of FOUR different Foreign Transfers of Custody on FOUR different continents this FBI executed on fraud cases in just over 24 hours.. out of the Philippines, Turkey, Nigeria, and Spain.”

Patel continued: “Our latest Most Wanted Fraudster, Herbert Leon Kimbel, was apprehended in the Philippines and is now back in the U.S. after being on the run since 2024. He allegedly orchestrated a $1.2 billion dollar healthcare fraud scheme — but now he’ll face justice, thanks to this FBI and our partners.”

Patel continued to praise the work of the FBI’s Miami, Buffalo, Columbia and Houston divisions, along with other partners, labeling it as “outstanding work across the board.”

The operations were reported to have taken place on Thursday and Friday and officials went after people who were accused of being involved in “healthcare fraud, cyber-enabled bank fraud and advance-fee scams,” Florida’s Voice reported.

Another person, Abdellah Belmili was reported to have been “transferred from Spanish custody.” Belmili allegedly created and managed “illicit online marketplaces trafficking stolen access device data” between 2020-2023, according to the outlet.