Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) celebrated Somali Independence Day, stating that the people of Minneapolis “stand with” Somali immigrants.

In a post on X, Frey shared a video in which he stated that the Somali community in Minneapolis was seen as “family” and not as immigrants. In his post, Frey wrote that Minneapolis celebrated “the resilience, culture, and leadership that continue to enrich” the city and community.

“Through the most difficult of times and through Operation Metro Surge, we all saw that they tried to come for some of us,” Frey said. “And, when that happens, we say that you’re coming for all of us. In Minneapolis, we love our neighbors. In Minneapolis, we do not see you as immigrants, we see you as our family.”

Frey continued, “You are our brothers, you are our sisters. You have done so much for this incredible city, and for that, we stand with you.”

According to Kare11 News, Somali Independence Day takes place on July 1, which represents “when the Somali people united to break free from European colonial rule.”

Several people such as conservative commentator Matt Van Swol and independent journalist Nick Sortor took to social media to point out that “the Somali community in Minnesota alone stole $250 million from federal child nutrition programs.”

“The Somali community in Minnesota alone stole $250 million from federal child nutrition programs meant to feed hungry underprivileged children” Van Swol wrote in a post on X. ”

“Are you really too stupid to understand the Somalis simply see you as their useful idiot?” Sortor asked.

“Jacob Frey’s Independence Day references,” Dustin Grage, a columnist with Townhall wrote in a post. “America: 4, Somalia: 10.”

“Minnesota taxpayers, do you feel enriched?” one user asked in a post.

Breitbart News’s Amy Furr reported in November 2025 that after winning reelection, Frey delivered a victory speech in Somali, which sparked criticism.

In April, over 20 locations in the city of Minneapolis, including childcare centers, were raided as part of a “crackdown on alleged fraud linked to Somali-owned businesses.”

Citizen journalist Nick Shirley has previously shared video reporting of himself visiting childcare centers in Minnesota that had allegedly received millions of dollars in federal aid.

In Shirley’s video, as he visits the locations, there appeared to be no signs of children.