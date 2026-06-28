President Donald Trump warned that he will “not let” Janeese Lewis George, the Democrat candidate for Washington, DC, mayor, destroy the city with her policies.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared that George “has stated that she wants to empty the prisons,” turn the city into a sanctuary city to protect criminal illegal aliens, and defund the police, among other things. Trump pointed out that “many people,” including him, had “worked long and hard” to clean up the nation’s capital and make sure it is “again a Safe and Prestigious Community.”

“Janeese Lewis George, the Communist who is almost certainly going to be elected Mayor of Washington, D.C., has stated that she wants to empty the prisons, make D.C. a Sanctuary City, oppose ICE, welcome Criminal Illegal Aliens back into our beloved Capital, resist Anti-Crime Crackdowns, Defund the Police, continue and expand Cashless Bail, and so many other Capital destroying ‘things,'” Trump said.

Trump continued to share that he would meet with George, who he called a “Communist,” adding that he was warning “that Washington, D.C., is again a Safe and Prestigious Community.”

“Many people, including myself, have worked long and hard to get it there, and we will not let it be destroyed by a Communist adherent who has no intention to, MAKE WASHINGTON GREAT AGAIN!” Trump continued.

In response to Trump’s post, George issued a statement that she would “stand up to anyone who puts our city or its residents in harm’s way,” Mark Segraves, a reporter with NBC 4 Washington, shared in a post on X.

“While most of these claims are incorrect, the fact is that the Mayor of our nation’s capital and the Administration are going to be meeting with each other,” George said. “I’m willing to work with anyone, including the Administration, to improve the lives of DC residents, and I will stand up to anyone who puts our city or its residents in harm’s way.”

Trump’s post comes as he has earned praise from even Democrats “regarding construction and landscaping projects” throughout the city. Among the projects include the administration’s restoration of monuments and fountains, such as at Meridian Hill Park and the fountain at Columbus Circle outside of D.C.’s Union Station.

Breitbart News’s Hannah Knudsen reported in August 2025 that video footage showed the city clearing a homeless encampment located near the Kennedy Center. This came after “Trump vowed to crack down on crime in the city”:

This move comes days after President Donald Trump vowed to crack down on crime in the city, officially invoking section 740 of the district of Columbia Home Rule Act, placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control, and activating the National Guard.

While George has said she “will work with anyone, including the president,” she has also said there are “limits to that cooperation,” Fox5DC reported.

“We are not going to be able to stand up for our autonomy and fight for D.C. statehood ultimately, by just complying in advance,” George said. “I have also been very clear that I will work with anyone, including the president, for the best interest of D.C. residents.”