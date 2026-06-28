In the end, it was not a good night for former President Joe Biden on Saturday following a caustic speech at a Democrat political summit, where he appeared confused and not sure how to exit the stage.

Video of the moment he left the lectern has gone viral, serving as a reminder of the same kind of difficulties when he was the country’s 46th president.

The exit has once again provided ample ammunition for critics of the former president.

In fact, Sunday on X, Biden’s trademark stage confusion inspired a comedic AI-generated video portraying Biden as a ranting basketball coach in aviator sunglasses not sure how to find the exit or a bathroom.

Throughout his speech on Saturday, Biden appeared like an angry old man, listing one grievance after another against Donald J. Trump, who succeeded him in the presidency.

Biden continues making political appearances while battling Stage 4 prostate cancer.

However, some Democrat strategists and party insiders are reportedly “furious” that Biden and his wife, Jill, who is out promoting her book, will not “go away” as they only remind voters of his 2024 loss and failures of the administration as the 2026 midterms approach.

During his speech on Saturday, which was during the Maryland Democratic Party’s “Fight Back & Win Summit” at a casino and hotel in Hanover, the 83-year-old former POTUS “launched a wide-ranging attack on President Donald Trump” but was also “disrupted by heckles and jeers,” the Daily Mail reported.

While delivering his remarks from a teleprompter, “Biden was forced to pause several times as hecklers interrupted portions of his speech, which was also punctuated by the former president coughing several times,” according to the Mail’s coverage.

In reviewing video of the speech, it appears the Mail was citing a portion of the speech where Biden appears to be angry at the audience.

He yells at the crowd, “It’s time to get up, dammit. Get up now. And continue this fight.”

At the summit, he presented his laundry list of attacks on President Donald Trump’s foreign and domestic policies, his building of the ballroom and changes to the Kennedy Center, unsupported accusations of Trump’s “deliberate destruction of NATO” as well as claiming the president has been enriching himself financially in office.

He called Trump’s efforts to beautify Washington, DC, by building the ballroom and fixing the reflecting pool as “reflecting” narcissism and “incompetence.”

“Have you noticed that Americans are saying the economy under the Biden administration is a hell of a lot better than under Trump?” he asked at one point.

With each criticism, Biden would punctuate with the line, “Whoa – what a loser.”

As he closed the speech, Biden used one of his standard lines but also delivered it in an angry tone that also became a Biden trademark in the later days of his presidency.

“We’re the United States of America,” he yelled. “There’s nothing. Nothing beyond our capacity if we act together. Let’s get up and fight god –”

He almost said “goddammit,” but pulled it back to “God darn it.”

Despite the wide-ranging attacks on Trump, it is the moment Biden shuffled off the stage that dominated social media accounts on X, YouTube and Facebook.

One critic wrote one critic on X, “Biden’s latest stage exit struggle exposes the real failure. For years, top Democrats and media allies insisted Joe Biden was sharp, fit, and fully capable of leading the nation. They dismissed concerns, gaslit the public, and pushed him through a reelection bid until his debate disaster forced their hand.”

Breitbart News contributor Lowell Cauffiel covered the campaign and election of Ronald Reagan for the Detroit News. He is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.