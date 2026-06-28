A Texas Democrat on Friday defended radical leftist James Talarico, who is the Democrat nominee for the state’s U.S. Senate race.

The Democrat nominee for the Lone Star state’s Land Commissioner, Ben Flores, told the crowd at the Texas Democrat Convention in Corpus Christi, “Next time they say that James is trans, we’re all trans.”

“When they say that James is a gay, tofu-eating vegan, we’re all gay tofu-eating vegans. And when they say James is going to hell, we’ll say we’re all going to hell,” he added:

Flores’ comments came as voters are gearing up to vote in the highly important November midterm elections.

Watch his full comments here:

Talarico, who is running against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), has expressed his love for “trans children,” but apparently changed his website’s references to the “trans kids” he claimed to love.

During a May interview on the “Alex Marlow Show,” Paxton spoke about Talarico, saying “His views are so foreign that I would say he would have a hard time winning California, let alone Texas, once people realize what he actually believes and what he’s actually said.”

In a reference to so-called “climate change,” Talarico said “It is now existential that we try to reduce our meat consumption and that we try to respect animals in all aspects of society. I am proud to say that our campaign has officially become a non-meat campaign. We are only buying vegan products from our local vegan businesses.”

The Democrat also claimed “God is non-binary” and further described himself as a “Christian who hates Christianity.”

In addition, Talarico has referred to women as “neighbors with a uterus” on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Breitbart News reported Tuesday that “Two Texas Senate polls put Republican Ken Paxton ahead of Democrat James Talarico: one has Paxton up by two points, while another finds the race moving from a previous Talarico lead to a narrow Paxton edge.”