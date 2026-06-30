First lady Melania Trump praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that Title IX allows schools to maintain separate female and male sports teams based on biological sex instead of transgender identities, while noting that she supports the “LGBTQIA+ community.”

The president’s wife took to social media to share an excerpt from her self-titled memoir, Melania, a few hours after the ruling was made:

“As many of you may know, I fully support the LGBTQIA+ community. But we must also ensure that our female athletes are protected and respected,” Melania’s New York Times best-selling book states on page 156.

Her X post went on to state that the U.S. Supreme Court “has now legally confirmed this opinion: ‘Under Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, may schools maintain women’s and girls’ sports for biological females? … The answer is yes.'”

Melania went on to argue that the rights of women and individuals who identify as transgender can be respected moving forward.

“America, we can support the rights of the LGBTQIA+ community and also protect opportunities for female athletes. Respect everyone and keep girls’ sports fair,” the first lady concluded. “Both ideals are essential.”

President Donald Trump also reacted positively with a short message posted to Truth Social:

BIG WIN: The United States Supreme Court just RULED AGAINST MEN PLAYING IN WOMEN’S SPORTS. Wow! That takes that ridiculous situation off the table!!!

The justices ruled 9-0 that West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act does not violate Title IX, which prohibits gender discrimination in public schools, and 6-3 that it does not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Tuesday’s decision overturned a 2024 ruling from the Fourth Circuit of Appeals that found that the West Virginia law violated the rights of transgender students, West Virginia Watch reported.

Breitbart News’s Neil Munro noted that further legal debate is sure to be had over the issue, as the justices did not say that local jurisdictions must bar transgender players from participation.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.