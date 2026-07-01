Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is continuing to arrest criminal illegal aliens, this week nabbing those convicted of crimes like murder, assault, and dealing heroin, Breitbart News has learned.

“Just yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, violent assailants, drug traffickers, and other criminal illegal aliens from American communities,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis told Breitbart News.

Among those arrested on Tuesday is Jesus Urquilla-Guevara, an illegal alien from El Salvador who was previously convicted of murder in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Sallieu Mansaray, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone, was also arrested by ICE agents after he was convicted of assault causing serious injury in Staten Island, New York City.

Drug dealers and traffickers were similarly picked up by ICE agents, including Mor Lo of Senegal, who was convicted of assault and heroin distribution, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm, criminal trespass, and trademark counterfeiting.

Jose Luis Arroyo-Garcia of Mexico and Luis Reyes-Portillo of Guatemala were arrested by ICE agents. Arroyo-Garcia was previously convicted of four counts of drug trafficking in Franklin County, Ohio, while Reyes-Portillo was convicted of dealing cocaine in Franklin, Indiana.

“Thanks to reckless open border policies, too many Americans have been harmed by criminal illegal aliens,” Bis said. “Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, we will never give up our mission to protect innocent Americans from these criminal illegal aliens who should have never been in our country in the first place.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.