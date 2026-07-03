Democrat gubernatorial candidate and State Rep. Francesca Hong said she supports using public funding to expand gender-affirming care, including for transgender youth.

During a January appearance on the Take 2 Podcast, Hong called for expanding access to gender-affirming care, saying Wisconsin should invest in clinics that provide the treatment, including for transgender youth.

“We have to look at expanding health care, especially gender-affirming care. And right now, when our hospitals are under threat of providing gender-affirming care, which hospitals have paused right now,” Hong said. “We have to make sure that communities are coming together to stand up for trans rights. Look at ways that we can invest in clinics to still provide that care, and be vocal about uplifting trans joy, and defending trans lives.”

Hong also added elected officials should continue defending transgender youth and resist pressure to back away from supporting transgender rights.

“It’s important that elected officials not cave to the pressures of not standing up for trans folks,” she said.

Hong vowed to veto legislation affecting the transgender community, arguing that transgender people are being unfairly targeted and should be protected by state government.

“Our queer and trans communities contribute so much, and they are leaders, they’re educators, they’re creatives, and no one should strip anyone of their humanity. I think it’s cowardly to target a vulnerable community,” Hong stated. “A community that just wants to live, and distract us from the authoritarianism and the policies that are hurting all of our communities. I would veto any legislation that harms the trans community.”