House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) appeared to melt down over a question in response to “concern within the New York delegation” regarding the weight of his endorsement.

During a press conference on Monday, Jeffries was asked by Shannon Ryan, a reporter with Spectrum News NY1, about how there was concern within the delegation that Jeffries’ endorsement “doesn’t hold the weight that it once did,” and how New York City (NYC) Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s endorsement “may perhaps carry more.”

Prior to the question, Jeffries had stated that “the New York delegation has been very close-knit” for the “entire time” he’s been there. Jeffries added that the delegation expects there will “be a total of 20 or 21” of them in November.

“There seems to be growing concern within the New York delegation that your endorsement doesn’t hold the weight that it once did, that the mayors may perhaps carry more. Do you feel that’s fair?” Ryan asked.

“Who in the New York delegation has articulated that, since you’re referencing growing concerns?” Jeffries questioned.

When the reporter tried to explain that this was “on background” Jeffries questioned if she didn’t have a name.

“You asked me a question making reference to particular members, but then you didn’t cite a member,” Jeffries went on to state.

When the reporter again said the conversation was “on background” and asked for a response from Jeffries, Jeffries stated he did not have a response for that.

In response to Jeffries’s comments, several people pointed out that the Democrat Party has been “hijacked” by socialists and communists.

“Brutal,” David Marcus, a Fox News digital columnist wrote in a post on X.

“The Democrat party has been hijacked,” another person wrote in a post. “Jeffries is on his way out and Socialists/Communists are taking up the reigns in the Democrat party.”

“That translates to ‘I don’t know what to say to hang on to the votes of these communists to gain a majority in the House,'” another person wrote in a post.