New York City’s socialist Muslim Mayor Zohran Mamdani used his Independence Day message to highlight the plight of illegal aliens residing in the country, offering a steady stream of misinformation on what is actually happening and turning a blind eye to victims of the actions of illegal immigrants allowed in the country by the Biden administration.

Mamdani was more than happy to lay out the problems he sees with America and took the time to make sure Americans know how deeply he cares for illegal immigrants.

In America today, “We see masked agents terrorizing our streets, eating food cooked by our undocumented neighbors before spiriting them away in unmarked vans,” Mamdani claimed, referencing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents removing criminal illegal aliens from the streets.

He made no mention of the fact that the vast majority of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. — not grandmothers innocently making snacks for their grandchildren.

Regardless, Mamdani is apparently disgusted by law enforcement getting criminal illegal aliens – those with criminal histories including rape and murder — off the streets, offering a grim picture of a harsh police state.

However, he tried to leave on a somewhat positive note, continuing, “We see America each time neighbors link arms with neighbors without asking how long they have lived here or what papers they have as ICE invades our neighborhood.”

Despite Mamdani’s assertion that Americans do not support deporting illegal immigrants, recent surveys suggest that a majority, in fact, do, and one can easily see why.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Thursday offered a long list of recent arrests of criminal illegal aliens, whose rap sheets include “aggravated manslaughter, lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, rape by use of drug, conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine, and other crimes.”

One individual, Jorge Heriberto Garcia-Zavalza, hailing from Mexico, was arrested and has been convicted for lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old in Stockton, California.

ICE arrested another criminal illegal alien, Reinaldo Fuentes-Jimenez — also from Mexico — who was convicted for aggravated manslaughter in New York’s nearby New Jersey.

Another illegal alien from Mexico, Roberto Bravo-Camacho, was “convicted for THREE counts of video voyeurism — publish / disseminate without consent and attempted destruction of evidence, alteration or concealment in Teton County, Idaho.”

Other recent press releases contain lists of arrested illegal immigrants with convictions involving crimes against children.

“Yesterday, ICE arrested murderers, pedophiles, sexual predators, drug traffickers, and other criminal illegal aliens convicted of heinous crimes,” DHS Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said. “Thanks to President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, ICE is supercharged with 12,000 new law enforcement officers to remove the worst of the worst from American communities. Nearly 70 percent of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

Despite that, Mamdani claimed during his address that the “powerful” believe America becomes “less” if it welcomes more people.

“America, they will tell you, belongs only to those with the right accent or the right trade of skin. The rest of us, they insist, should be grateful for merely being allowed to visit. How small they are, how weak, how unoriginal,” he said, once again making no distinction between criminal illegal aliens and lawful migrants.