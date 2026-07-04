Paul Pelosi Under Investigation After Alleged Hit-and-Run

Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is under investigation after authorities say he hit a parked vehicle and left the scene Friday in Napa County, California.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the town of Yountville. According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, an unattended vehicle parked along Yount Street was struck, leaving it with heavy damage to the rear. A witness told deputies the driver stopped briefly after the collision before pulling away in a brown convertible.

“The witness provided deputies with the direction the suspect vehicle was last seen traveling,” a press release said, according to NBC News. “A short time later, deputies observed a [California Highway Patrol] vehicle parked behind a brown convertible car, which was partially blocking the roadway.”

Investigators later identified the driver as 86-year-old Pelosi. Authorities said Pelosi’s vehicle had extensive damage to the front passenger side. During the investigation, Pelosi acknowledged that he had hit something but said he did not realize it was another vehicle.

He told deputies he continued driving until his car could no longer be driven. Investigators said there was no indication alcohol played a role in the crash. Pelosi was not taken into custody because California law generally requires misdemeanor offenses to occur in an officer’s presence before an arrest can be made without a warrant.

Local authorities are now taking steps to review whether Pelosi should still have his license. The sheriff’s office confirmed it plans to submit a driver reexamination request to the California DMV—a standard protocol often used for older drivers. Meanwhile, the entire case file has been handed over to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

This isn’t the first time Pelosi has made headlines for a traffic incident in Napa County. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to driving under the influence following a late-night collision, which resulted in a five-day jail sentence.

According to the California Highway Patrol report from that incident, Pelosi was driving a 2021 Porsche on Walnut Drive when he pulled out to enter State Route 29, colliding with a Jeep traveling down the highway.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, “The speaker’s husband was arrested just before midnight Saturday (11:44 p.m.) in Napa County and booked into jail hours later — just after four o’clock in the morning — on two counts, according to the Napa County Criminal Justice Network.”