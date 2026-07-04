Watch Live: Donald Trump Hosts Fourth of July Celebration

President Donald Trump hosts a Fourth of July celebration on America’s 250th anniversary at the White House on Saturday, July 4.
The president spoke on the eve of Independence Day at Mount Rushmore, extolling the virtues of American greatness ahead of the country’s birthday.
“In all the chronicles of the ages, never before has any nation celebrated so magnificent a triumph as this one,” Trump said:
At 250 years, America is the oldest republic on earth. We are the freest people on earth. We have the most righteous and enduring Constitution on earth. We are the strongest and most powerful country on earth. And by the grace of God, the United States of America is the most successful, most accomplished, most exceptional nation ever to exist in human history.
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