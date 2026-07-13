Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested an illegal alien in Miami-Dade County, Florida, whose criminal record dates back to 1991, Breitbart News has learned.

On June 11, ICE agents in Miami arrested 58-year-old illegal alien Elias Cardoza-Torres of Cuba, who has been convicted of selling heroin, burglary, and vehicle theft, among other crimes.

“ICE works closely with our law enforcement partners to remove criminal illegal aliens from our communities,” Acting ICE Director David Venturella said in a statement.

According to Venturella, Cardoza-Torres entered the United States in 1989 as a parolee and never adjusted his status to secure a green card. In November 1991, he was convicted of felony cocaine possession and in August 1997, he was convicted of burglary.

In October 1999, Cardoza-Torres was convicted of selling heroin. The following year, in April 2000, a federal immigration judge ordered him deported from the United States but he remained in the country for more than 26 years.

“We’re talking about an individual who completely disregarded our immigration laws and went on to ignore our criminal laws, as well,” Venturella said. “Fortunately, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has turned him over to ICE custody, where he’ll remain pending removal.”

In more recent years, Cardoza-Torres was convicted of vehicle theft, drug possession, cocaine possession, and felony weapons offenses.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.