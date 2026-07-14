An immigrant truck driver from Uzbekistan with no English language skills has been allowed to bond out of jail in Madison County, Ohio, after allegedly causing a crash that killed 21-year-old college soccer star Tobias “Toby” Forsythe.

Bekhzod Asrarov, a 42-year-old immigrant from Uzbekistan who does not speak English, was released from jail without bond days ago after his attorneys argued that he has no prior criminal record and maintained a “flawless” driving record before the fatal crash on July 5.

According to prosecutors, Asrarov, who was able to secure a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) despite not speaking English, was driving a semi-truck when he ran into the back of Toby Forsythe, who was driving a 2025 Honda Accord.

As a result of the impact, Forsythe hit the median barrier of the interstate. First responders pronounced Forsythe dead at the scene. In his obituary, Forsythe is described as a “wonderful man” with a promising future.

“Tobias will be remembered for his charismatic nature, his undying care for his friends and family, and his unrelenting love for Jesus,” his obituary reads:

In the midst of change and adversity, Toby’s strong ambition propelled him to reach heights his family never could have imagined. Serving his God with this same level of devotion, Toby led many to the simple and transformative Gospel that he learned from his parents as a child. Throughout his life, as he faithfully ran his race, he continued to bring many alongside him, pointing them to the hope and grace he found in Christ. [Emphasis added]

Family and friends have created a GoFundMe fundraiser to help cover funeral costs:

Prosecutors allege that Asrarov ripped off his semi-truck’s dash camera before first responders arrived on the scene of the crash. Police found the camera in Asrarov’s pocket. Officers were quickly aware that Asrarov does not speak English, as he had to use Google Translate to communicate.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the case highlights, yet again, why the federal government is cracking down on CDLs being issued to foreign nationals who cannot speak English.

“Tobias ‘Toby’ Forsythe was just 21, a star goalie for the UMass Lowell soccer team with his whole life ahead of him. On Sunday, his life was stolen,” Duffy posted to X. “We cannot let truckers like Asrarov, who can’t read our road signs or speak to law enforcement, drive 80,000-pound rigs on America’s highways.”

“I am praying for Toby’s family and loved ones after this horrible loss,” Duffy posted. “We will never stop fighting to keep these dangerous truck drivers OFF THE ROAD so no other parents have to endure this unimaginable grief.”

Prosecutors said additional charges against Asrarov may be forthcoming.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.