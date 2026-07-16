The rise of socialism in the Democrat Party is “dangerous” for the country, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Jordan briefly spoke about the rise of Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) candidates in places such as New York and Colorado. While some people are saying this will help Republicans win their elections, Jordan said that remains to be seen.

“I think it does accentuate what I was just talking about — the fact that, you know, the party has embraced crazy policies. But I think it’s really dangerous for the country. You know, the once great party of FDR and JFK is now anti-Israel, anti-Semitic, socialist, communist, whatever you want to say. It is like radical,” he said, noting it is not healthy to have one of the two major parties invigorated by the hard-left.

“Maybe it’ll help us in this election, we’ll see. But I do think it’s something we need to talk about,” he said, noting that this kind of socialist nonsense needs to stay out of the Republican Party, too.

Jordan also noted that the old Blue Dog Democrats have seen their party take a sharp dive to the left. However, he pondered if these radical socialists are gaining traction because they are offering something to potential constituents rather than just hating Trump.

“Someone said this to me the other day, and I think there’s some something to this. They said maybe one of the reasons that these far left Democrat socialists are winning in these primaries is they’re at least offering their voters something,” he said. “I think it’s craziness, but they’re offering, you know, free housing, free this, free healthcare, free every — you know, the whole socialist mantra.”

“Democrats who aren’t Democrat socialists, their only issue is we’re against Trump. We’re against Republicans. We’re against Trump…. So at least these Democrat socialists are saying we’re for something,” Jordan said, emphasizing that it is still “craziness.”

“But they’re at least offering something. Maybe that’s part of the appeal. I don’t know. What I do know is it’s bad for the country to have these… radicals winning office.”

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.