Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has reintroduced her Ban Birth Tourism Act in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. Barbara, which holds that excluding the United States-born children of illegal aliens and foreign tourists from birthright American citizenship is a violation of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

“Following the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. Barbara, Congress must step up to the plate to protect the integrity of American citizenship,” Blackburn exclusively told Breitbart News.

Sens. Ted Budd (R-NC), John Cornyn (R-TX), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Tim Sheehy (R-MT), Jim Banks (R-IN), and Rick Scott (R-FL) have signed on as co-sponsors of the bill.

Specifically, Blackburn’s legislation would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) to ban giving birth as a permissible basis for obtaining a temporary visa to the United States, as well as adding birth tourism as conduct that constitutes a deportable offense under the INA.

“I’m grateful to my Republican colleagues for joining me in reintroducing the Ban Birth Tourism Act to make it crystal clear that any alien seeking to come to our country to engage in birth tourism is both inadmissible and deportable under the Immigration & Nationality Act,” Blackburn said.

Annually, an estimated 33,000 U.S.-born children are rewarded birthright American citizenship solely because their foreign parents arrived in the United States on a temporary visa, often a tourist visa.

Decades later, those U.S.-born children can sponsor their parents for green cards.

The birth tourism industry is widespread among Turkish nationals in New York City, Chinese nationals in California, Russian nationals in Florida, Middle Easterners in Illinois, and Mexican nationals in Texas, as well as other states.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.