A transgender activist running to replace scandal-plagued Graham Platner once reportedly claimed in a Reddit post that he has a monthly period and that the blood comes through his rectum.

Ashley Webb is one of several Democrat candidates in Maine running to replace Platner, the latter of whom formally suspended his campaign after a rape allegation surfaced. Webb believes the trans community has been dehumanized, contending that he just wants to “use the bathroom.”

“If they want me to use the men’s room, I will but I don’t want to be assaulted,” he said during a recent debate.

However, Reddit posts reveal the extent of Webb’s gender dysphoria. Reportedly writing under the username sparky603, Webb initially announced his run for Senate last week.

“I’m a trans and intersex woman from Farmington, and I’m running the whole campaign myself — candidate and treasurer both, no big donors, no machine behind me,” he appeared to write, asking for signatures from registered Democrats across the state and admitting he is a “long shot in a crowded field.” A similar message was posted on a campaign website.

He appears to have spent a lot of time trying to explain his self-described transgender intersex condition on Reddit forums, explaining that his karyotype is XY, which means that biologically he is a man. However, Webb states he has external male parts but said he is “pretty positive I am the XX type, accept [sic] I got internal organs, unless what I am feeling are tumors that just happen to grow where those sorts of organs are usually.”

He claims to ovulate and get monthly periods despite no evidence of female organs, asserting that his bleeding comes through his anus.

“My testosterone is at 429ng/dl and estrogen is at 285 pg/ml,” he said in one of the forums. “The estrogen is not effecting my male parts. Male parts are normal size. I grew breasts and wider hips during puberty.”

Responding to someone questioning his assertions, Webb claimed he experiences monthly period pain, feeling “some thing [sic] in my right side about where my appendix is located and something above the bladder.”

“When the monthly pain is real bad, I am feeling something in both my right and left side and above my bladder,” he said before revealing where this “period” comes out due to his lack of a “proper hole”:

When you don’t have the proper hole, it finds one of two exits, the guy in China was lucky and the exit was his bladder, me on the other was not so lucky. My exit connection was made with my colon. Cause when I get this monthly pain, that is where the blood comes out of. Intersex like us don’t get diagnosed till our 20’s as we tend not to be born with extra holes. I didn’t get diagnosed in my 20’s cause I was dealing with incompetent doctors who preferred to prescribe opiate pain killers rather than find the problem.

He said he does not like to talk about the monthly rectal bleeding because doctors have him get colonoscopies, which find nothing. He also said CAT scans cannot locate a uterus or ovaries “when they enter your gender as a male.”

In another thread, Webb tried to explain that his platform is not about being transgender — “it’s just who I am.”

“My platform is healthcare accountability, rural infrastructure investment, corporate accountability, government transparency, and where I stand on foreign policy,” he said. “Representation matters, but I’m not asking anyone to vote for me just because of who I am — I want people voting for me because of what I’ll actually fight for.”