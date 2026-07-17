President Donald Trump released documents on Thursday evening that detail problems with the nation’s election system, including revealing that a portion of foreign nationals are illegally registered to vote.

The document, which focuses on noncitizen voting, was posted to the White House website. Multiple investigations from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the document states, have exposed that more than 250,000 foreign nationals are illegally registered to vote in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada alone.

“State election officials in California, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Nevada have been notified of this serious threat to national security and DHS stands ready to support their efforts to identify and remove ineligible registrants,” the document states:

The investigation is expanding to include multiple additional states. In addition, DHS will support the Department of Justice’s review of voter files obtained pursuant to their enforcement authority under the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 and the Help America Vote Act of 2002. [Emphasis added]

The document touts the Trump administration’s enhanced SAVE system to streamline and more easily have states identify and remove foreign nationals from their voter rolls.

“In the short time that the enhanced SAVE system has been available to states, 10 states have processed their full voter lists,” the document states:

As of June 22, 2026, a total of 25 different states processed more than 68 million registration records through the SAVE system. DHS has enabled those states to identify over 400,000 deceased registrants and over 28,000 non-citizens who illegally registered to vote. [Emphasis added]

Most recently, Judge Sparkle Sooknanan, appointed to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia by former President Joe Biden, issued an order to prevent the Trump administration from using the streamlined version of the SAVE system.

“There is an undeniable pattern emerging as DHS begins to unravel the horrific damage done by the open border policies of the Biden administration,” the document concludes. “States that have adopted alien-first policies instead of American-first policies have a disproportionate number of non-citizens on their voter rolls.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.