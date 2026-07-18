Exclusive — Mike Mazzei Responds to Trump Election Integrity Speech: ‘Important to the People of Oklahoma’

Oklahoma Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Mazzei responded to President Donald Trump’s election integrity speech, stating that “election integrity is extremely important to the people of Oklahoma.”

During an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, Mazzei spoke about how money for the medical marijuana industry in Oklahoma “has just rushed in” from the Chinese Communist Party. Mazzei added that his Republican opponent, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, “doesn’t want people to know that his bank” operates within the cannabis industry.

During Trump’s speech on Thursday, the president spoke about how roughly 220 million U.S. voter files were taken by China.

“Election integrity is extremely important to the people of Oklahoma. We really get the sinister intentions of, say, the Chinese Communist Party. They’ll undermine our liberty and freedom and democracy at any step,” Mazzei said.

“We’ve got an example of that here in Oklahoma because of a medical marijuana vote and lack of proper guardrails. We have unfortunately become one of the state’s largest producers of marijuana. The money has just rushed in from [the] Chinese Communist Party, and law enforcement believes they now own land in all 77 counties.”

“My opponent in this race — liberal trial lawyer Gentner Drummond literally created the loophole in our land purchase process that will allow this nonsense to happen. And, he doesn’t want people to know that his bank, Blue Sky Bank, operates in the cannabis industry itself.”

Mazzei continued to talk about how he has received questions regarding why the Senate is unable to “get a vote” regarding the SAVE America Act. During Trump’s address on Thursday, he spoke about the importance of passing the SAVE America Act, pointing out that “important elections” are approaching and “we want those elections to be honest.”

“I think there’s this growing frustration that we have to go back to what the Founders originally intended was, ‘Sure, you can filibuster if you want on the Senate floor, but you can’t lock the place down and prevent the majority from having votes.'”