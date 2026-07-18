Exclusive: Trump Stars in Ad for MAGA Candidate Michael Alfonso in Wisconsin

Trump-endorsed congressional candidate Michael Alfonso is launching a district-wide television ad, set to air across Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, featuring President Donald Trump directly, Breitbart News has learned.

The ad opens with the president urging voters to back the 26-year-old Republican in the August 11 primary. Trump casts Alfonso as a young conservative ready to take on the left in Washington.

“He has my complete and total endorsement,” Trump says in the spot. “Michael will stand up to the radical left communist in Congress. He’s an unbelievable young man. Go vote for Michael Alfonso for Congress on August 11th. He will never let you down.”

Alfonso is the son-in-law of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy. He would surpass Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) as the youngest member of Congress if elected. He is running to replace Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI), who is vacating the seat to run for governor.

The buy comes as Alfonso holds a commanding lead in the race. Polling showed him pulling 31 percent among Republican voters, a 21-point advantage over U.S. Marine veteran Kevin Hermening, the next closest at ten percent.

TIPP Insights conducted the survey for the League of American Workers between July 2 and July 12, polling 481 registered voters. Fifty percent said Trump’s endorsement made them more likely to support Alfonso.

Trump endorsed Alfonso in January, calling him a “MAGA Warrior” and a “young ‘STAR.'”

“It is my greatest honor to accept this endorsement from President Donald J. Trump,” Alfonso wrote on X. “He is truly the greatest president of all time, and I pledge to be a steadfast MAGA warrior for the people of Wisconsin’s 7th District.”

Alfonso raised roughly $3.4 million last quarter, topping the field.