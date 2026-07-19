Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) announced Saturday that he is running for the late Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) seat “to represent the people of South Carolina in the U.S. Senate.”

In a post on X, Norman stated that the U.S. Senate needs a “fighter” who will not only stand with President Donald Trump, but “carry on Lindsey Graham’s legacy.” Norman also expressed that he wants to get the SAVE America Act passed.

“It’s official! I’m running to represent the people of South Carolina in the U.S. Senate because we need a fighter who will stand with President Trump and carry on Lindsey Graham’s legacy!” Norman said. “I’ve spent years fighting for the Palmetto State in the state house, in Congress, and now I want to get the SAVE America Act passed in the Senate!”

Norman’s announcement comes as Trump gave the late Lindsey Graham’s sister, Sen. Darline Graham Nordone, his “Complete and Total Endorsement” if she decides to run for the U.S. Senate in the upcoming special Republican primary on August 11, 2026.

“It was my Honor to welcome now Senator Darline Graham Nordone (The sister of the Late, Great Lindsey Graham!), from the Wonderful State of South Carolina, into the Oval Office,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “We have known each other for a long time — She is a spectacular person, and a true American Patriot.”

Graham Nordone was sworn in as an interim senator days after her brother’s office issued a statement that he had passed away at the age of 71 “from a brief and sudden illness.” Graham Nordone will finish the remainder of her brother’s term, which goes until the end of the 119th Congress on January 3, 2027.

In a post on X, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said that he “wholeheartedly” endorses Norman.

“We need him in the Senate!” Lee added. “Who’s with me?”