Far-left commentator Hasan Piker berated moderate liberals at a College Democrats of America (CDA) convention in Washington, DC, while wearing a suit in the style of Chinese dictator Mao Zedong.

Piker, the millennial Marxist live-streamer and millionaire nephew of the Young Turks’ Cenk Uyhur, took to the stage at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to call out Democrats who cooperate with the “fascist” government:

Anti-gun rights activist Shannon R. Watts criticized Piker’s speech and appearance, writing on X that he was, “Dressed like Mao and talking about how much he hates the majority of Democrats as an invited guest of @CollegeDems. Our party having a normal one.”

She went on to call him a “dangerous, hateful extremist” who should not be welcomed by the Democratic Party or candidates.

“… anyone campaigning with him — including [Michigan U.S. Senate candidate Abdul] El Sayed — should be held accountable by voters,” Watts wrote in a follow-up post.

Despite Mao’s communist regime resulting in tens of millions of deaths in China, Piker has told his fans that he refuses to criticize him and called him “one of the great leaders of this world”:

Spencer Pratt, the television star and former Los Angeles mayoral candidate, also blasted Piker for being “dressed as Mao, brainwashing your kids at college.”

“They’re communists. This was always communism,” Pratt added on X:

Piker and Uygur were both barred from entering the United Kingdom last month ahead of planned public appearances due to the government ruling that their presence in the country would not be “conducive to the public good.”

Before that, Piker landed himself in controversy for declaring that the U.S. “deserved” what happened on September 11, 2001.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.