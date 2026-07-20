Elizabeth Warren Endorses Muslim Michigan U.S. Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) endorsed Muslim Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed in the primary race, asserting that he is the only candidate who can build a “grassroots” movement to usher in leftist projects like universal health care.

El-Sayed has been backed by socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and most recently, Sen. Warren.

“Abdul is the only candidate in this race not taking corporate money, and he’s fighting to get money out of politics altogether. Abdul studied to be a doctor, and he’s fighting for every single American to have affordable, high-quality healthcare,” she said.

“Abdul has been a card-carrying union member, and he’s fighting for working people. That’s why he’s endorsed by the United Auto Workers, and he’s growing a movement of working people all across Michigan. And that’s why I’m endorsing Abdul. He is the fighter Michigan needs in the Senate,” Warren continued, identifying him as the “only candidate in this race who can build the grassroots movement needed to win in November for money in your pocket to get money out of politics and deliver Medicare for all.”

Indeed, El-Sayed — hoping to replace retiring Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) — stands as yet another radical leftist candidate who is embracing socialist ideas, including Medicare for All, advertising a system with no premiums, copays, deductibles, networks, or out-of-pocket costs.

During an appearance on Intellectually Petty Radio El-Sayed explained:

I think you need to guarantee health care for everyone, cradle to grave, without premium, copay, deductible. Medicare for all. And I just want you to imagine, right, that that card that you get in your — via your private health insurer — that card sits in your back pocket. You pay a ton of money for it, and it goes away if you lose your job. Now, imagine you had one right there, but you got the day you were born that doesn’t expire until you expire, God willing, after a long, healthy life at 120 years old in your sleep. You don’t lose it if you turn 26. You don’t lose it if you turn 65. You don’t lose it if you get married, get divorced. Doesn’t matter. It’s there for you. There’s no network, and there’s no cost out of pocket. That’s the security people need and deserve.

His platform also includes “gender-affirming care” — leftist speak for hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and genital mutilation surgery. One can conclude that because he believes in a universal health care system funded by taxpayers, he believes taxpayers should foot the bill for such “treatments.” His campaign website explicitly calls for “Healthcare Freedom for Women and LGBTQ+ Americans,” speaking about his prioritization for affirming the delusions of confused individuals.

“Everyone has the right to make personal decisions about their healthcare. Healthcare decisions should be made by a patient (and their parents if they are a minor) and their doctor — no one else,” it reads, which he notes includes the murder of unborn children, as well. “That includes reproductive and gender-affirming care.”

He has received support from other radical leftists, including Ocasio-Cortez, who said El-Sayed “represents the politics of the future.”

“Here’s the deal, even if it’s not El-Sayed, the left is so far to the left, it doesn’t matter what the candidate is anymore,” Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters told Breitbart News Daily earlier this month.

“El-Sayed has more things that he said in the past, but both candidates are disasters. Both would be terrible for the president and working to push his agenda forward,” Gruters continued. “And so, yes, I don’t care who the nominee is.”