Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted arrests across the United States over the weekend, taking into custody illegal aliens convicted of murder, child rape, drug trafficking, and other violent crimes, Breitbart News has learned.

“While Americans enjoyed the weekend and the FIFA World Cup Finals, the brave men and women of ICE law enforcement worked around the clock to arrest the worst of the worst, including murderers, rapists, violent assailants, drug traffickers, and other public safety threats,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said.

Among those illegal aliens arrested are Hiep Ngoc Nguyen of Vietnam, who was previously convicted of first-degree murder in Lexington, Oklahoma, as well as Truc Ngoc Tran of Vietnam, who was previously convicted for murder, drunk driving, and aggravated assault in Santa Ana, California.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Eduardo Jose Lacayo-Alvarado of Nicaragua and Juan Baldemar Figueroa-Lopez of Guatemala. Lacayo-Alvarado was convicted of rape, sodomy with a person under 14 years old, and false imprisonment in San Mateo, California, while Figueroa-Lopez was convicted of sexual assault of a child in Denver, Colorado — both sanctuary jurisdictions.

ICE similarly nabbed violent criminals like Fabio Junior Dos Santos of Brazil. Dos Santos was convicted of aggravated assault against a child, involving a dangerous weapon, in Gardner, Massachusetts, and Rafael Flores-Aguilar of El Salvador, who was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, in Guilford County, North Carolina.

Other illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents include:

Tuoc Ba Dinh, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, convicted for aggravated assault with intent to murder in Madison Heights, Michigan. Jorge Velazquez-De La Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, and corporal injury to a spouse San Luis Obispo, California. Roberto Suarez-Friot, a criminal illegal alien from Cuba, convicted for aggravated battery – resisting an officer, criminal mischief, and aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability in Tampa, Florida. Jeferson Mejia-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for attempted sexual assault in Washoe County, Nevada. Esteban Garcia-Vasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, battery, hit and run, and illegal re-entry in Whitfield County, Georgia. Jesus Huerta-Padilla, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in Knoxville, Tennessee. Jose Luis Rauda-Diaz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for aggravated robbery and TWO counts of possession of a weapon in Emporia, Kansas. Qasim Abdul Qayum, a criminal illegal alien from Pakistan, convicted for enticing a minor by internet or text in Salt Lake City, Utah. Rajubhai Patel, a criminal illegal alien from India, convicted for conspiracy to commit money laundering in Houston, Texas.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, ICE is targeting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” Bis said.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.