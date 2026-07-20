Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) recently deported more than 100 illegal aliens to Haiti, including those convicted of child sex crimes and domestic violence.

On Monday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials announced the successful deportation of more than 100 illegal alien Haitians on July 16, including the likes of Styv Charles and Timothe Matel, both convicted of sex crimes against children.

Likewise, Marc James Guerrier Pinard, Fito Almanor, and Franck Descollines were among those deported. Pinard has been convicted of armed carjacking, while Almanor was convicted of domestic violence and false imprisonment, and Descollines was convicted of felony hit-and-run.

Other illegal aliens deported to Haiti on the flight included:

Valry Isaac Exantus, convicted of fleeing police, narcotic possession, and domestic violence

Markendy Henry, convicted of selling narcotics, carrying a concealed weapon, selling marijuana, selling heroin, and drug trafficking

Jacksonn Louinord, convicted of fraud

Wadson Chery, convicted of resisting an officer

“Last week, ICE deported pedophiles, carjackers, drug traffickers and perpetrators of fraud to Haiti,” DHS’s Lauren Bis said. ”Criminal illegal aliens have NO place in American communities. Our message to illegal aliens is clear: Leave now. If you don’t, we will find you and deport you.”

Last month, in a 6-3 ruling, the Supreme Court (SCOTUS) approved President Donald Trump’s plan to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for at least 450,000 Haitian migrants who had been welcomed to the United States by former President Joe Biden.

TPS benefits for Haitian migrants in the United States are set to expire in four days.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.