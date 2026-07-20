Nolte: Resumption of Iran War Pushes Average Gas Price over $4

We’re back to that dilemma from earlier in the year: Are you willing to temporarily pay more for gas to stop Iran from getting a nuclear weapon?

With the resumption of the war with Iran, gas has returned to a national average of $4 a gallon this week. Gas prices had started coming down after the U.S. and Iran agreed to a peace deal, which brought stability to the market. Then, as everyone with an IQ over 70 expected, that all fell apart as Iran continued to violate the agreement. Nevertheless, we did have a few weeks of gas prices coming down.

“The price is a national average, meaning drivers in some states have been paying well over $4 a gallon for a while now, while others pay less. Prices vary between states due to factors ranging from nearby supply to differing tax rates,” reports the far-left Associated Press. “People around the world are also dealing with high gas prices as a result of the war.”

We are less than four months out from the November 3 midterm elections. Hopefully, Trump can mop this up pretty quickly with a lasting victory against the jihadist mullahs in Iran and get those prices down. Voters don’t like the war. Voters hate high gas prices. Still, if the victory against Iran is decisive in the minds of voters, they could come around to approve Trump’s decision in hindsight.

But it must be a decisive victory, a victory where 1) everyone knows for sure that the war really is over and 2) the Strait of Hormuz is open and free.

That means the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is out for good, dead and buried, with a more cooperative and less fanatical regime in charge.

If Israel’s struggles have taught us anything over the last seven decades, it’s that ceasefires that leave the bad guys in place to regroup and rearm create the opposite of peace and stability. There was a ceasefire in place right up until the October 7 massacre.

The antisemitic elite might whine and file charges in the Hague over an all-out war that finally brings an end to the IRGC, Hezbollah, and Hamas. But that will soon be forgotten. People will move on. In the meantime, Israel, America, and the Middle East would be much better off with things settled once and for all.

We de-Nazified Germany for a reason. We knew that with any Nazis still in charge, World War II would only reignite again and again forever. Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman rampaged through the South for a reason: to make the South pay such a terrible price for starting the Civil War that they would never try it again.

If you want peace, if you want an end to war, if you want the lower gas prices that come with stability, you must forever kill and defeat the enemy.

Anyway, if you want to pay a lot more for gasoline forever, sit back and allow Iran to get a nuke.