Sen. Darline Graham Nordone Jumps into South Carolina U.S. Senate Race After Being Endorsed by Trump: ‘I’m In’

Sen. Darline Graham Nordone (R-SC) threw her hat into the race for South Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat, days after President Donald Trump gave her his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

During an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, Graham Nordone was asked where she stood on entering the race to replace her late brother, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for a full term. Graham Nordone’s brother, the late Lindsey Graham died on July 11, at the age of 71 “from a brief and sudden illness.”

“I’ve been praying a lot, talking to my family, but with the love of my family, with the support of his staff — I know I’m a hard worker, I learned that from Lindsey,” Graham Nordone explained. “He cared about the people of this state. I’ve worked for almost 30 years for the people of this state, I feel like I can do it. I feel an inner peace about it. Will it be difficult? Yes, absolutely.”

“So, you’re inclined to get in or have you even made a final decision?” Hannity questioned.

“I’ve made a decision,” Graham Nordone responded. When Hannity asked if she was in, Graham Nordone responded with, “I’m in.”

In a post on Truth Social on July 17, Trump shared that he had asked Graham Nordone to “run for the U.S. Senate in the Special Republican Primary” on August 11. Trump added that he hoped she “does this.”

“It was my Honor to welcome now Senator Darline Graham Nordone (The sister of the Late, Great Lindsey Graham!), from the Wonderful State of South Carolina, into the Oval Office,” Trump said at the time. “We have known each other for a long time — She is a spectacular person, and a true American Patriot. Lindsey was one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, and his sister shares his deep love of our Country, and the State of South Carolina. During her visit, I asked Darline, for the Good of our Nation, to run for the U.S. Senate in the Special Republican Primary on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.”

Graham Nordone was sworn in as an interim Senator on July 14, to finish the remainder of her brother’s term, which goes until the end of 119th Congress on January 3, 2027.

Reps. Russell Fry (R-SC) and Ralph Norman (R-SC) have announced that they are also running for South Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat that was held by Graham.