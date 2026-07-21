Democrat Melat Kiros: U.S. Must Elect More Immigrants from ‘Global South’ to Challenge Global World Order

Socialist Melat Kiros (D), who unseated 15-term Rep. Diana DeGette (D) in Colorado’s first congressional district Democrat primary last month, says the United States must elect more immigrants specifically from the “Global South” to usher in a “reckoning” with the global world order.

“There’s a certain reckoning that we are going to have to have with the global world order as it exists today and the way that it fundamentally will have to shift going forward,” Kiros told a crowd at the Wa’Ela Tigrai conference in Denver, Colorado, whose motto is “Building Little Tigray: Many Cities, One Community.”

“The responsibility that we have as Americans, the recognition that is going to be required of us — of the exploitative and extractive nature that we play on the global scale and the global stage is only going to be challenged if we are getting represented by people who understand that on a fundamental level,” Kiros said. “And that means getting more immigrants into office. That means getting more people who have heritage in the global south into office.”

The “Global South” refers to countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Kiros herself is an immigrant from Ethiopia whose father was a beneficiary of the Diversity Visa Lottery in May 1997, just weeks after her birth. The program was created by the Immigration Act of 1990 which was signed into law by then-President George H.W. Bush.

The Diversity Visa Lottery gives out up to 55,000 visas every year to foreign nationals from a multitude of countries, including those with known terrorist problems — such as Afghanistan, Algeria, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela, Yemen, and Uzbekistan.

For years, research has consistently shown that the larger a region’s foreign-born population, the more likely that region is to vote for Democrats over Republicans.

Most significantly, in the 2024 election, surveys of foreign-born voters — those are legal immigrants who eventually secured naturalized American citizenship — found overwhelming support for failed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris over Trump.

A survey from the National Partnership for New Americans showed that 55 percent of naturalized citizen voters said they would “definitely” vote for Harris compared to just 41 percent who said the same about Trump.

By November 2023, the Biden administration had surged naturalizations so much that naturalized citizen voters would account for about 1-in-10 eligible voters in the 2024 election — giving enormous electoral power to Americans who were born outside the U.S.

In 2019, The Atlantic‘s Ronald Brownstein found that nearly 90 percent of House congressional districts with a foreign-born population above the national average are won by Democrats. This means every congressional district with a foreign-born population exceeding 15.5 percent has a 90 percent chance of electing Democrats and only a 10 percent chance of electing Republicans.

The Washington Post, the New York Times, the Atlantic, Axios, the Los Angeles Times, and the Wall Street Journal have all admitted that rapid demographic shifts spurred by mass immigration are tilting the nation toward a permanent Democrat political majority.

“The single biggest threat to Republicans’ long-term viability is demographics,” Axios reported in 2019. “The numbers simply do not lie… there’s not a single demographic megatrend that favors Republicans.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.