Democratic Socialists of America Back Rep. Rashida Tlaib

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are formally backing Muslim Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) in her reelection race.

While the rise of socialist candidates has taken the Democrat Party’s establishment aback, the reality is DSA-backed candidates are already serving in Congress. Tlaib, who received a warm endorsement from DSA this week, is one example.

“Unbought and unbossed,” DSA said, sharing an image of Tlaib. “DSA is proud to endorse @RashidaTlaib for Congress. For years Rashida has been a strong voice in the halls of the Capitol, unapologetically standing up for the working class everywhere.”

“Fighting for affordable housing, for clean air and water, for an end to the genocide in Gaza, and so much more–Rashida is a beacon of hope and courage for those in her district and across the world,” DSA added.

DSA added that they are “organizing to elect more socialists in Congress to join Rashida in the fight for the many, not the few,” urging people to donate their “socialist cash” to make it happen.

Tlaib has made waves for her anti-Trump, pro-Palestine rhetoric over the years and for pulling stunts like shouting “KKK” as Republican lawmakers cheered “USA” during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this year.

Meanwhile, DSA is working to elect other socialists to Congress, and some socialist challengers defeated establishment incumbents in the primary races in New York. But the movement is not solely there. Over in Colorado, Melat Kiros, a socialist congressional candidate who defeated 15-term Democrat Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, offers a platform pushing a Trans Bill of Rights, referring to it as “horrific” to protect children from gender mutilation surgery. She also considers the “freedom” to stop the heartbeat of an unborn child “economic freedom” and has called for an “immediate pathway” to citizenship for “every single” illegal alien.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has been less than thrilled at the prospect of Democrat socialists ousting incumbent Democrats, contending that challenging incumbents is not something that should be done when Democrats do not have majorities in the House and Senate.