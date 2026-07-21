Poll: 4 in 10 View Communists in U.S. as Posing Major or Moderate Threat

Four in ten Americans view communists in the United States as posing a major or moderate threat, a recent weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents, “How much of a threat, if any, do Communists in the United States pose today?”

Across the board, 43 percent considered communists in the U.S. as at least a moderate threat. More specifically, 18 percent consider it a “major” threat, and 25 percent consider it a “moderate” threat.

Another 23 percent consider it a “minor” threat, and 33 percent said communists in the U.S. pose no threat at all.

A majority of Republicans, 64 percent, believe communists in the U.S. pose at least a moderate threat. Of those, 34 percent said they pose a “major” threat, and 30 percent said they post a “moderate” threat. A quarter of independents see it as a moderate threat, as do 22 percent of Democrats. However, only seven percent of Democrats view communists in the U.S. as a major threat, as do 15 percent of independents. Notably, half of Democrats, 50 percent, do not believe communists in the U.S. are a threat at all.

The survey was taken July 17 – 20, 2026, among 1,602 U.S. adult citizens. It has a +/- 3.3 percent margin of error.

President Trump has made clear throughout his administration that the U.S. stands against the infiltration of communism, even as Democrats see their party slowly being taken over by radical socialists.

“Our warriors did not fight communism on battlefields across the world, only to have that menace rear its ugly head right back here in America,” Trump said during an Independence Day speech falling on America’s semiquincentennial celebration. “We’re not going to let it happen.”

Speaking to Breitbart News exclusively in an Oval Office interview, Trump warned that the Democrat Party’s hard turn left is, in fact, dangerous for the country.

“You would think that they couldn’t go anywhere, you would think that the American public is much wiser than that — and if you look back on history, it’s never worked,” Trump said. “Go back 1,000 years, different names, but the concept of give away everything ends up in squalor, crime, and death. It always ends up the same way.”